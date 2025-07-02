When irregularity is the norm: AI for efficient transportation

Beverage machine manufacturer Krones relies on artificial intelligence to streamline the transportation of its machines to customers. By using a digital AI-supported system for 3D measurement, Krones can accurately and consistently measure irregular packages for shipping. This enhances transportation efficiency, reduces the effort required to measure package dimensions, minimizes downtime costs due to measurement errors, and positively impacts their environmental footprint.

Planning shipping capacities for irregular freight items

Krones manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging of beverages and liquid foods. The company faces the challenge of measuring irregular packages to ensure precisely fitting special pallets can be used for transport, thereby minimizing costs. Measurement inaccuracies, such as overhangs, lead to reordering pallets, additional costs, and delays. Packages exceeding two meters in dimension used to be measured manually, a process that was often difficult and time-consuming.

3D measurement as part of the process chain

With advanced AI and computer vision technology, often referred to as AI Vision, the measurement of machines is standardized and executed with precision. In Krones' pilot setup, packages are digitally measured with LiDAR cameras (Light Detection and Ranging) parallel to weighing. These cameras emit light pulses and measure the time it takes for the light to return, generating synchronized, highly precise 3D images of the packages from various angles. For immediate evaluation, the collected data is efficiently processed on-site using edge computing on a platform specifically developed for AI applications. As a functional element, the 3D measurement seamlessly integrates into Krones' processes with its service providers.

AI for future-proof logistics chains

"By utilizing AI-supported measurement technology, we have the potential to significantly enhance the accuracy and speed of our packaging processes in the future. This leads to optimize the use of transport capacity and significant cost savings. The environmental impact of transportation can be reduced," explains Elisabeth Hölzl, responsible for Corporate Logistics Processes. Klaus Werner, Director Business Customers Telekom Deutschland, adds: "AI enables us to quickly capture and flexibly analyze data. With precise 3D object detection through AI Vision, we are setting new standards for manufacturing and transportation for numerous industries, demonstrating the potential of AI applications for a more transparent, cost-efficient, and future-ready logistics chain."

About Krones AG:

The Krones Group, headquartered in Neutraubling, Germany, plans, develops and manufactures machines and complete lines for the fields of process, filling and packaging technology. Its product portfolio is rounded off by information technology, factory planning and products from Krones’ subsidiaries as intralogistics, valve production etc.

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