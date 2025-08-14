“Our” AI-phone brings „AI for everyone“

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With the AI-phone, Deutsche Telekom is opening the door to the world of artificial intelligence (AI) for its customers. And at a unique price. As a result, AI becomes accessible to everyone – not just tech nerds or enthusiasts. Deutsche Telekom is making AI for all.

The AI-phone assists at many different tasks in customers’ daily lives. What shall I cook today? I’ve got some ingredients left, but no recipe. My child wants to hear a bedtime story. I’m not inspired today. Where is my favorite band playing their next concert? Why are my plants drooping again? And how can I remain fit, while barely having any time to exercise?

This is where Deutsche Telekom's AI-phone comes into play. With the Perplexity Assistant, an integrated AI companion is on board. One press of the magenta button and it answers questions of all kinds. This makes it a practical helper for everyday life. Here are some examples:

Personal secretary: makes calendar entries, writes emails to contacts and summarizes extensive content

Language genius: helps with translations of e.g. restaurant menus, documents or in conversations

Exclusive travel agency: plans itineraries, acts as a city guide, makes restaurant reservations via OpenTable, orders an Uber

Nutritionist and trainer: gives cooking tips, lists ingredients, provides training and nutrition plans

Shopping expert: recommends stylish additions to outfit or household, finds the best deals and gifts for loved ones

Entertainer: finds the best concerts, books and movies that match user’s personal taste

Tutor: solves math problems, explains complicated topics in an easy-to-understand way

The multitalented AI assistant provides information on requests, content on the screen and objects in front of the camera. And all of this at users’ fingertips: just double click the power key or press the magenta button near the bottom center of the lockscreen, and the assistant is at your service. Questions can be addressed both via voice and in writing. In addition to internet research, the assistant performs various tasks (e.g. calendar entries, emails, calls, messages, navigation, videos) via interfaces to pre-installed applications.

“Together with trusted partners, we’re bringing the AI-phone to people across Europe. It takes care of everyday tasks and quickly finds reliable information, saving you time and energy. So you can focus on what truly matters – where your ideas, creativity, and personal touch make the real difference” comments Dominique Leroy, Board Member for Europe at Deutsche Telekom.

In Germany the price of the AI-phone is 149€. The AI-tablet will be available for 199€. If the devices are purchased together with a tariff, they cost only one euro each. The price also includes an 18-months subscription to Perplexity Pro – in addition to the Perplexity Assistant. The latter remains on the devices permanently. Another plus when buying the AI-phone: a 3-months Picsart Pro license with additional 500 credits per month.

The AI-phone and the AI-tablet are launched not only in Germany, but also in Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland and Slovakia. Prices vary across markets. The devices are available in all those markets starting today, August 14th 2025.

Devices carry many other advantages on board, in addition to AI

The AI-phone and AI-tablet come as the new models in the T Phone series: T Phone 3 and

T Tablet 2. The phone is a powerful allrounder at an unbeatable price. With its large size and eye-friendly screen technology powered by TCL NXTPAPER, three built-in screen modes (Ink paper, Color paper, and Regular mode), the AI-tablet is designed for productive and creative moments such as reading, studying, working, or drawing. A matching T-Pen stylus is available separately for 29,95€. The “Pro” version of the AI-phone will follow later this year.

The devices impress with fast performance thanks to upgraded chipset and shorter charging times. In addition, the AI-phone includes modern AI tools integrated into the camera. Through the partnership with Picsart, AI avatars can be created and image backgrounds can be easily edited. For example, if an object is disturbing in the background. Or when a selfie is transformed to look like it was taken in Paris. Another plus point are the sustainability features of the devices. The T Phone 3 has received the #GreenMagenta label and an excellent score of 90/100 in the Eco Rating of smartphones. The T Tablet 2 is a good example of the circular economy: 75% of its back consists of post-consumer recycled plastic.

Smart extras with Magenta AI

With Magenta AI, Deutsche Telekom offers free access to selected AI tools to all customers who do not want to buy a new smartphone. The "Magenta AI" button in MeinMagenta-App brings users to Perplexity's answer engine, with the next feature coming soon – AI background editor for images, powered by Picsart. Further partnerships will be made available to customers gradually.

"Artificial intelligence is the big technology of our time. It changes a lot. But there is still some reluctance. We believe AI offers significant opportunities. To use those, people need to take part and try out AI tools. 'Our' AI-phone and Magenta AI features in the app give our customers compact access to various AI services and allow them to explore this technology first-hand," says Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom.

AI evolves towards customer magnet on the smartphone market

IDC forecasts that by 2028, generative AI-capable smartphone shipments will reach 912 million units, resulting in an annual growth rate of 78.4% from 2024-2028. It predicts that GenAI smartphones will account for 70% of the market by 2028 (source: IDC). Canalys explains the predicted boom by growing consumer demand for AI-driven features, paralleled with rapid advancements in chipset technologies (source: Canalys). Among European consumers motivated by AI features, the most desired functionalities include real-time translation, camera enhancements, circle to search functionality (source: Kantar Worldpanel ComTech) – all three available on Deutsche Telekom’s AI-phone.

The AI-phone and the AI-tablet are offered starting today, August 14th 2025. In Germany they are available in customer service, online on telekom.de, in the Telekom shop and in specialist retailers. They are available under the names T Phone 3 and T Tablet 2.

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