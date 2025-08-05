Quick, secure, personalized: The voicebot assists with inquiries to Deutsche Rentenversicherung Hessen

Deutsche Telekom has equipped Deutsche Rentenversichung Hessen (DRV Hessen, pension insurer of the State of Hessen) with an AI-driven voicebot system to enhance efficient and reliable communication with its clients. Deploying the cloud-based "Conversational AI Suite" enables improvements in service quality and streamlines internal service operations.

User-friendly prequalification

DRV Hessen utilizes the voicebot in customer service, pension processing, and rehabilitation to prequalify incoming calls. The voicebot automatically receives callers' concerns and organizes them via precise questions regarding call purpose, insurance or case numbers, or other identifiers. Intelligent call routing, known as Automatic Call Distribution, channels calls to the right personnel or teams. These teams receive all relevant information from the previous bot dialogue, enabling them to promptly and accurately address the concerns. This accelerates internal workflows and frees up staff to concentrate on more complex assignments. Callers benefit from increased accessibility, even during peak times, with virtually no wait times. Presently, the system prequalifies roughly 85,000 calls each month automatically.

Tailored dialogues

The solution combines natural language processing, machine learning, and generative AI. DRV Hessen staff can independently craft customized workflows to address caller concerns using adaptable modules on a low-code platform. The visual dialogue builder provides an intuitive interface with live previews, enabling users to visually map, test, and refine dialogue sequences during the development phase.

An intent trainer aids in identifying call reasons. It provides a structured overview of unrecognized concerns, enabling employees to assign them to existing intents with just a few clicks or create new intents, thereby identifying potential gaps in the existing intent structure. These functionalities enhance the bot's recognition accuracy and response quality based on real user inputs from ongoing operations.

"With their extensive expertise, our advisors know exactly how to support callers with their concerns. Voice assistance works best when employees play a direct role in crafting the dialogue. The voicebot can be programmed without deep IT knowledge, and the web-based user interface impresses with intuitive and flexible usability. Should questions arise, Deutsche Telekom's experts are on hand to assist," notes Volker Probst, head of the Customer Service Department at DRV Hessen.

Real-Time Metrics

Dashboard and statistics functions provide real-time insights into the system's status and access to historical data for evaluating usage patterns and performance metrics. DRV Hessen can utilize filters in their analysis, including user-system interactions, languages, interaction lengths, and identified concerns. Metrics on response quality, usage frequency, and transfers to human advisors can also be continuously monitored.

The flexible, scalable platform, developed in Germany with Deutsche Telekom partners, operates on the Open Telekom Cloud in certified and GDPR-compliant data centers. It meets the highest standards for data protection, IT security, availability, and compliance according to legal and industry-specific requirements. "Modern public institutions excel by providing quick, competent, and personalized responses to phone inquiries," says Klaus Werner, Director Business Customers Telekom Deutschland. "AI-supported voicebots alleviate employees from routine inquiries and enable prequalification. With Telekom's Conversational AI Suite, DRV Hessen employs a robust and security-tested voice dialogue system, 'made in Germany'."

Featuring a modular design, the Conversational AI Suite can be integrated into existing environments and connected to third-party systems in the backend. The AI-powered voicebot can fully automate and manage less complex issues from start to finish.

About DRV Hessen

Deutsche Rentenversicherung Hessen, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, is the largest social insurance provider in Hessen. It serves approximately 4.2 million insured individuals, 584,000 retirees, and 117,000 employers. As the regional authority in Hessen, it addresses inquiries related to pensions, rehabilitation, prevention, and retirement planning.

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