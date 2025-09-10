AI secretary for meeting notes: smart call summaries for SMEs

With ”Voice AI Notes” Deutsche Telekom offers small and mid-sized businesses an easy helper for everyday work: note-taking and documentation in phone calls will no longer be needed – freeing up hands and attention. Companies using “Voice AI Notes” streamline their processes and increase productivity. Voice AI Notes automatically summarizes business phone calls. The service is operated on Mistral AI’s Mistral Small 3 in the Open Telekom Cloud, which, as an essential component of Deutsche Telekom’s T Cloud offering, complies with all European data protection requirements.

Fully focused on the conversation – no more manual documentation

The new service automatically summarizes phone calls, separating speakers, extracting key points and action items, and creating calendar entries for scheduled appointments. It generates a structured summary and, following the call, sends it via email. The service integrates with the customer’s cloud PBX. Users can activate it on demand – after obtaining participant consent – within the cloud telephony app or via a keypad code. An audible announcement informs all parties when AI note-taking is active. Voice AI Notes is particularly useful for craftspersons, facility services, mechanical engineering and consulting firms. Field and mobile workers can also use the service on the go from their smartphones.

From Europe for Europe: AI with transparency and privacy

Voice AI Notes records the conversation, converts it to text, and analyzes it using Mistral AI’s large language model (LLM). An LLM is software that has learned to write text and answer questions in natural language by processing large amounts of text and recognizing patterns. Mistral AI’s LLM meets European standards for privacy and data sovereignty and is an alternative to U.S. services. Voice AI Notes stands for strong digital sovereignty: the solution processes conversation content exclusively on the Open Telekom Cloud – GDPR-compliant in European data centers – and does not use the data to train AI models. All content – recordings, transcriptions, and summaries – is deleted after creation and delivery.

Affordable AI for businesses

Getting started with AI using the ready-to-use Voice AI Notes solution costs 1.95 Euro (net, excl. VAT) per phone number per month. “AI delivers value when it builds trust and truly relieves people. Voice AI Notes shows how small and mid-sized businesses can benefit from automation immediately – without hurdles and without compromising on data protection,” says Klaus Werner, Director Business Customers, Telekom Deutschland. At market launch mid-September 2025, the solution will be available for cloud PBX phone systems. Business customers can easily add the option via self-service in Telekom’s Business Service Portal (in German). Additional connection types will follow.

Cloud PBX is a cloud-based phone system that lets businesses run their telephony over the internet instead of using a physical on premises PBX. An example is CompanyFlex Cloud PBX 2.0 (in German), which supports up to 1,000 concurrent calls and offers features for online meetings, video conferencing, chat, and file sharing. Thanks to MagentaEINS Business integration (in German), a smartphone on the CompanyFlex line becomes a full-fledged extension of the phone system.



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