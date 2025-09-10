T Mission – secure communication for emergency responders

At Digital X 2025 in Cologne, Deutsche Telekom presents its new "T Mission" product portfolio. Under this name, it bundles all products and solutions that are specifically aimed at authorities and organizations with security tasks. With this offering, Deutsche Telekom is strengthening its position in the field of Mission Critical Services (MCx) and offering emergency services future-proof, standard-compliant communication solutions based on 4G and 5G technology.

T Mission offers emergency responders various innovative solutions, such as a specific network slicing solution for a stable and secure network connection, even with congested network. In addition, T-Mission includes modern MCx services that allow emergency services to exchange voice or video at the touch of a button, or an emergency app developed by Deutsche Telekom to better coordinate operations.

Strong partnerships for end-to-end solutions

For the development and marketing of MCx, Deutsche Telekom is working with its renowned partners Motorola Solutions and TASSTA.

Motorola Solutions is a global provider of safety-critical infrastructures. In addition to the new strategic cooperation in Germany, Motorola SI is already a partner of T-Mobile US in the USA.

Applications from partner TASSTA will also be shown at Digital X. Founded in Hanover in 2013, TASSTA is a German-based provider of communication solutions for emergency services. The TASSTA MCx solution was successfully tested with the "Authorized Body for Digital Radio Lower Saxony" (ASDN), among others.

Mission-critical communication requires absolutely reliable transmission and prioritization in the network – especially when many teams have to work together and exchange information simultaneously. The MCx platforms from TASSTA and Motorola Solutions, together with Deutsche Telekom's mobile network, form the scalable and secure architecture for this.

Reliable, prioritized communication for emergency responders

With the combination of dedicated resources in the network and Mission Critical Services, emergency responders benefit not only from extensive network capacities, but also from proven and familiar functionalities, such as push-to-talk. With push-to-talk, emergency responders can speak immediately as soon as they press the talk button. This is crucial in critical situations where every second counts.

T Mission offers additional benefits. With automatic call group formation, paging groups are formed flexibly and dynamically depending on the application requirements, without the need for manual configuration. As soon as certain conditions are met, the emergency services are automatically assigned to a common call group. This can be the case, for example, when they enter a defined zone or a certain operation begins. Another example is the ability to share images and videos via a secure connection within the team (push-to-video, push-to-data). AI is also used in T Mission, e.g. for analysis of current situation or noise cancelling in very noisy environments.

The organizations can ensure secure communication in Deutsche Telekom's mobile network via their own core network. All data is processed in a separate system and on its own servers and can thus be specially secured. Deutsche Telekom develops and operates the core network, which is used exclusively for the organizations' communication. The mobile connection is made via Deutsche Telekom's LTE and 5G network. It is ensured by guaranteed resources through network slicing and prioritization by MCx products.

Deutsche Telekom already offers this specific network slicing product today. The network of emergency responders benefits from the regular updates in the Telekom network. By combining 5G, LTE and Wi-Fi as well as providing additional capacity for events or major desaster, the solution is highly scalable and flexibly adaptable.

T Mission combines the new with the tried and tested

Integration into existing infrastructures is particularly important: Deutsche Telekom is researching a special network transition. This so-called Interworking Function (IWF) is intended to ensure that MCx is smoothly interlinked with the proven TETRA radio system. This interaction is essential for a gradual and, above all, user-oriented introduction of modern means of communication for emergency services, as the TETRA system continues to be operated in parallel. The aim is to provide this network transition in the first half of 2026.

Gottfried Ludewig, responsible for Public Sector business at Deutsche Telekom: "Our new product portfolio T Mission stands for a future-proof, flexible and high-performance solution for the challenges of mission-critical communication. We prioritize critical mission data with MCx technology. T Mission puts a ‘blue light’ on data that forces non-prioritized data to step aside so that, just like emergency vehicles, prioritized data moves efficiently through our network.



At the same time, we reserve capacity for emergency responders via network slicing. At Digital X, Deutsche Telekom will be showcasing a complete MCx solution from the control center to disaster recovery management for the first time – for faster information, better coordination and greater safety for our emergency responders."

Germany's largest and best mobile network

The results of numerous independent network tests confirm Deutsche Telekom's commitment to expanding its network – both in 5G and LTE. Publications such as Chip, Imtest, Smartphone Magazin and Computer Bild once again named Deutsche Telekom and its mobile network test winner in 2024. With over 36,000 mobile sites, the network operator supplies almost 100 percent of the population in Germany with LTE – with 5G, the figure is significantly more than 98 percent. More than 15,000 5G antennas in over 1,000 cities and municipalities nationwide enable download speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.

Digital X will take place on September 10, 2025 as " Focus Edition AI " in Cologne. Together with market-leading partners, outstanding speakers, visionaries, leading experts and their guests, the digitization initiative aims to create tangible impetus for Europe's digital agenda and take joint action. For sustainable digitalization and strengthened competitiveness. The Cologne event is held under the motto "Ready for AI?".



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