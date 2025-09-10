Trust is key factor for acceptance of AI agents

AI agents, programs that perform tasks independently, are becoming the next big technology trend, with 39 percent of consumers already actively using them or considering using them. At the same time, 75 percent of the IT decision-makers surveyed expect customers to increasingly use AI agents for certain service issues in the future. In fact, however, only around a third of those consumers who already work with AI agents use them specifically for customer service and contract management.

This is the result of a survey conducted by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of Telekom MMS entitled "Trust in AI agents: What customers really want – and what companies should make of it".

Monetization strategies require clear added value for customers

From a company's point of view, new business models around AI agents are still emerging: 37 percent plan to expand existing products with integrated AI services, and 24 percent are considering AI-supported after-sales services as a subscription model. On the consumer side, on the other hand, there is a reluctant willingness to pay: 71 percent would only use free offers.

"For companies, this means that they have to make the added value of their AI-supported services particularly clear in order to promote acceptance and willingness to pay," explains Ralf Pechmann, Managing Director at Telekom MMS.

Companies are still in the early stages of AI agents

The survey also reveals the current level of maturity of companies: 32 percent of the IT decision-makers surveyed say that their company has not yet dealt with the topic of AI agents in customer service. Only 12 percent are already using active agent-based solutions.

Transparency and control as central requirements

The requirements for AI agents when using customer service differ significantly between consumers and companies: For 45 percent of consumers, the traceability of AI decisions is crucial. 37 percent also want to have the opportunity to take on tasks themselves again at any time. On the corporate side, on the other hand, legal certainty is the top priority – 45 percent of IT decision-makers cite this as an important prerequisite for the successful use of AI agents. Among the concerns, consumers are dominated by potential wrong decisions (45 percent) and the disclosure of sensitive data (43 percent).

Translations and everyday organization as main fields of activity

The study shows clear preferences in the areas of application: Consumers currently use AI agents primarily for translations (56 percent), everyday organization (44 percent) and customer service (32 percent). For more than a third of the users surveyed (38 percent), saving time is the most important advantage. 54 percent of users find it pleasant when AI agents seem particularly human, while only 16 percent rate this as unpleasant. Users are flexible when interacting with AI agents: 43 percent do not have a preferred input method and want to use both text and voice input depending on the situation.

"The study shows that we are in an early adaptation phase," Pechmann summarizes. "To successfully deploy AI agents, organizations need to prioritize visibility, control, and privacy. This is the only way organizations can create the trust among the population that is necessary for broad acceptance."

The complete study "Trust in AI Agents – What Customers Really Want – and What Companies Should Make of It" is now available for download .

Methodology

The study was conducted by YouGov on behalf of Telekom MMS. The basis is two online surveys: Between July 14 and 18, 2025, 1,020 consumers in Germany were surveyed representatively. The survey was quoted according to age, gender and Nielsen region and the results were then weighted accordingly.

In addition, 162 IT decision-makers from German companies took part in an online survey between July 15 and 21, 2025.

About Telekom MMS

Telekom MMS supports companies in their digital transformation and develops future-proof business models for digital experiences. As a leading digital experience service provider, Telekom MMS offers customer-centric end-to-end solutions and makes digital things come alive. With around 2,150 employees at ten locations and an annual turnover of around €233 million in 2024, the company offers dynamic web and application management and ensures the highest software quality, accessibility and IT security with an accredited test center.

Further information: www.telekom-mms.com

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