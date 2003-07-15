Deutsche Telekom announces bond offering of up to USD 2 billion

Deutsche Telekom announced today that is plans to launch an offering of USD global bonds with a maximum offering amount of USD 2 billion in one or two tranches. Further terms and conditions are to be determined. The offering will be a new financing.

The bonds will be issued by Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. and will be guaranteed by Deutsche Telekom AG as to payment of principal and interest.

The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions and will be lead managed by Bank of America, CSFB and Lehman Brothers.

When available, a copy of a written prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, may be obtained from Lehman Brothers Inc., 745 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY, 10019, USA, Attn: Fixed Income Syndicate, subject to applicable law.

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2001 (the "Order") of (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities referred to herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

Stabilisation/FSA