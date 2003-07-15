Deutsche Telekom prices its 2 billion Dollar Bond Offering

Deutsche Telekom AG announced today the pricing for a US-Dollar 2 billion offering of bonds to be issued by Deutsche Telekom International Finance N.V. and guaranteed as to principal and interest by Deutsche Telekom AG.

The bonds are to be issued in two tranches. There is to be a ten-year tranche in the aggregate principal amount of US-Dollar 1.25 billion and a five-year tranche in the aggregate principal amount of US-Dollar 750 million.

The ten-year bonds due July 22, 2013 have been offered to investors at the price of US-Dollar 99.233 per US-Dollar 100 principal amount of bonds. They are to have a stated coupon of 5.25 % and an effective reoffered yield to maturity of 5.35 %.

The five-year bonds due July 22, 2008 have been offered to investors at the price of US-Dollar 99.753 per US-Dollar 100 principal amount of bonds. They are to have a stated coupon of 3.875 % and an effective reoffered yield to maturity of 3.93 %.

The offering represents a new financing.

The lead managers for the offering are Bank of America, CSFB and Lehman Brothers. The co-lead managers are ABN Amro, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Dresdner Bank, HSBC, UBS Warburg and WestLB.

When available, a copy of a written prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, may be obtained from Lehman Brothers Inc., 745 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY, 10019, USA, Attn: Fixed Income Syndicate, subject to applicable law.

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2001 (the "Order") of (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities referred to herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

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