Deutsche Telekom announces sale of stake in MTS

Deutsche Telekom intends to sell its remaining stake of around 10 percent in the Russian mobile communications operator, OJSC Mobile TeleSystems (MTS), on the Russian capital markets by way of an accelerated bookbuild to be launched today.

UBS Investment Bank and Deutsche UFG have been appointed joint bookrunners for the sale.

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