Deutsche Telekom announces bond offering of USD 2 - 2.5 billion

Deutsche Telekom announced today that it plans to launch a 3-, 5- and 10- year tranche offering of USD global bonds with a maximum offering amount of USD 2.5 billion. Further terms and conditions are to be determined. The net indebtedness of Deutsche Telekom will not increase as a result of the bond offering.

The bonds will be issued by Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. and will be guaranteed by Deutsche Telekom AG as to payment of principal and interest.

The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions and will be lead managed by Lehman Brothers, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank.

When available, a copy of a written prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, may be obtained, subject to applicable law, from: Lehman Brothers Inc., 745 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY, 10019, USA, Attn: High Grade Fixed Income Syndicate or by calling 212 526 9664; Morgan Stanley & Co. International Limited, c/o Morgan Stanley & Co. Incorporated, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, attention Prospectus Department, Tel: 1-866-718-1649; UBS Securities LLC, 677 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT 06901, attention Fixed Income Syndicate 203 719-1088.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Disclaimer

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) of (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). The securities referred to herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

Stabilisierung / FSA

Further information for journalists is available at: www.deutschetelekom.com/media