Deutsche Telekom prices its 2.5 billion Dollar Bond Offering

Deutsche Telekom AG announced today the pricing for a US-Dollar 2.5 billion offering of bonds to be issued by Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. and guaranteed as to principal and interest by Deutsche Telekom AG.

The bonds are to be issued in three tranches. There is to be a three-year tranche with the principal amount of US-Dollar 1.0 billion, a five-year tranche with the principal amount of US-Dollar 0.5 billion and a ten-year tranche with the principal amount of US-Dollar 1.0 billion.

The three-year bonds due March 23, 2009 have been offered to investors at par with a variable interest at 0,18% over 3-month LIBOR.

The five-year bonds due March 23, 2011 have been offered to investors at a spread of 0.87% over the 5-year Treasury and at the price of US-Dollar 99.615 per US-Dollar 100 principal amount of bonds. They have a stated coupon of 5.375 % and an effective reoffered yield to maturity of 5.464 %.

The ten-year bonds due March, 23, 2016 have been offered to investors at a spread of 1.19% over the 10-year Treasury and at the price of US-Dollar 99.355 per US-Dollar 100 principal amount of bonds. They have a stated coupon of 5.75 % and an effective reoffered yield to maturity of 5.836 %.

The lead managers for the offering are Lehman Brothers, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank. The co-lead managers are Bank of America, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Dresdner Bank, HSBC, and Royal Bank of Scotland.

When available, a copy of a written prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, may be obtained, subject to applicable law, from: Lehman Brothers Inc., 745 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY, 10019, USA, Attn: High Grade Fixed Income Syndicate or by calling 212 526 9664; Morgan Stanley & Co. International Limited, c/o Morgan Stanley & Co. Incorporated, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, attention Prospectus Department, Tel: 1-866-718-1649; UBS Securities LLC, 677 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT 06901, attention Fixed Income Syndicate 203 719-1088.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Disclaimer

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) of (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). The securities referred to herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

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