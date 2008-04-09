Deutsche Telekom will be launching a Euro bond offering

Deutsche Telekom intents to launch a Euro denominated benchmark transaction, subject to market conditions. The offering will be of moderate benchmark size with a tenor of 7 years. Further terms and conditions are to be determined.

The bonds will be issued under the existing Debt Issuance Programme by Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. and will be guaranteed by Deutsche Telekom AG as to payment of principal and interest.

Deutsche Telekom issued the last large Euro benchmark bond in 2006. The bond will safeguard Deutsche Telekom’s liquidity reserve position and will not increase its net debt position.

This communication is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The distribution of this press release and the offer and sale of Deutsche Telekom securities in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Any persons reading this communication should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO RESIDENTS OR CITIZENS OF THE UNITED STATES.

Securities may not be sold in the United States or to residents or citizens of the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") .The Bonds are in bearer form and are therefore subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Deutsche Telekom does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of Bonds in the United States. Accordingly, the Bonds may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, except to persons outside the U.S. (as such term is defined within Regulation S under the Securities Act) and in accordance with the terms of such securities.

This communication is an advertisement for the purposes of applicable measures implementing Directive 2003/71/EC (such Directive, together with any applicable implementing measures in the relevant home Member State under such Directive, the "Prospectus Directive"). A prospectus prepared pursuant to the Prospectus Directive for the debt issuance programme under which the bond is issued, is published on the website of Deutsche Telekom AG.

In any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (e) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any securities to which this communication relates will only be available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such security will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.