Deutsche Telekom announces USD bond offering

Deutsche Telekom announced today that it plans to launch a 5- and 10- year tranche offering of USD global bond. The bond will be of benchmark size. Further terms and conditions are to be determined.

The bonds will be issued by Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. and will be guaranteed by Deutsche Telekom AG as to payment of principal and interest.

The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions and will be lead managed by Bank of America Securities, Credit Suisse and Lehman Brothers.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

When available, a copy of a written prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, may be obtained, subject to applicable law, from: Banc of America Securities LLC toll-free at 1-800-294-1322, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC toll free at 1-800-221-1037 and Lehman Brothers Inc. toll-free at 1-800-603-5847.

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). The securities referred to herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.