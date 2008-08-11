Deutsche Telekom prices its 1.5 billion USD Dollar Bond Offering

Deutsche Telekom AG announced today the pricing of a US-Dollar 1.5 billion offering of bonds to be issued by Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. and guaranteed as to principal and interest by Deutsche Telekom AG.

The bonds have been issued in two tranches. A five-year note of US-Dollar 650 million principal amount and a ten-year note of US-Dollar 850 million principal amount.

The five-year bonds due August 20, 2013 have been sold to investors at a spread of 2.65% over the 5-year Treasury at the price of US-Dollar 99.837 per US-Dollar 100 principal amount with a stated coupon of 5.875 % and an effective reoffered yield to maturity of 5.913 %.

The ten-year bonds due August 20, 2018 have been sold to investors at a spread of 2.75% over the 10-year Treasury at the price of US-Dollar 99.985 per US-Dollar 100 principal amount with a stated coupon of 6.75 % and an effective reoffered yield to maturity of 6.752 %.

The offering represents a new financing.

The lead managers for the offering are Banc of America Securities, Credit Suisse and Lehman Brothers. The co-lead managers are Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Greenwich Capital Markets, UBS Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

When available, a copy of a written prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, may be obtained, subject to applicable law, from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, USA phone +1-800-221-1037; Lehman Brothers Inc., 745 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY, 10019, USA, Attn: High Grade Fixed Income Syndicate or by phone +1 212 526 9664; Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, 4 World Financial Center, New York, NY 10080, USA or by phone +1 866 500-5408 (Prospectus Fulfillment).

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). The securities referred to herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.