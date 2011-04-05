Deutsche Telekom prices its USD 1.25 billion bond offering

Deutsche Telekom AG yesterday priced a US Dollar 1.25 billion offering of five-year notes to be issued by Deutsche Telekom Finance B.V. and guaranteed as to principal and interest by Deutsche Telekom AG. The five-year notes due April 11, 2016, have been sold to investors at a spread of 95 basis points over US Treasuries at a reoffer-price of US Dollar 99.899 per US Dollar 100 principal amount with a stated coupon of 3.125% and an effective reoffered yield to maturity of 3.147%. The lead managers for the offering were Citi, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs & Co. The co-lead managers were BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, J.P. Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and SOCIETE GENERALE.

This media information is not an offer for the sale of the notes in the United States or any other state or jurisdiction, and there shall not be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. In particular, the notes may not be sold in the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Deutsche Telekom AG and Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. do not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of debt securities in the United States. This media information is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The notes are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such notes will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. This document is an advertisement for the purposes of applicable measures implementing Directive 2003/71/EC (such Directive, together with any applicable implementing measures in the relevant home Member State under such Directive, the "Prospectus Directive"). A prospectus prepared pursuant to the Prospectus Directive is expected to be published which, when published, can be obtained from www.bourse.lu. Investors should not subscribe for any securities referred to in this document except on the basis of information contained in the prospectus. Stabilisation/FSA In any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (together with any applicable implementing measures in that Member State, the "Prospectus Directive"), this communication is only addressed to and directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.

About Deutsche Telekom AG Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies with around 129 million mobile customers, approximately 36 million fixed-network lines and more than 16 million broadband lines (as of December 31, 2010). The Group provides products and services for the fixed network, mobile communications, the Internet and IPTV for consumers, and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in over 50 countries and has around 247,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 62.4 billion in the 2010 financial year - more than half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2010).