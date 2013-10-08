Deutsche Telekom announces offering of a portion of T-Mobile USA bonds from its own holdings

Deutsche Telekom AG today announced that it is offering a portion of the T-Mobile USA bonds from its holdings. A total of three series are being offered for sale to international investors:

$1.25 billion 6.464% Senior Notes due 2019 of T-Mobile USA Inc.

$1.25 billion 6.633% Senior Notes due 2021 of T-Mobile USA Inc.

$ 600 million 6,836% Senior Notes due 2023 of T-Mobile USA Inc.

Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement dated as of October 3, 2012, as amended, among, inter alia, Deutsche Telekom AG and T-Mobile US, Inc. (formerly known as MetroPCS Communications, Inc.), Deutsche Telekom transferred 100% of the shares of its indirect wholly owned subsidiary T-Mobile USA, Inc. to T-Mobile US, Inc. in exchange for approximately 74% of the outstanding T-Mobile US, Inc.’s shares. As part of the above business combination, Deutsche Telekom provided T-Mobile USA, Inc. with debt capital in the form of bonds totaling USD 11.2 billion (please refer also to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on June 18, 2013, available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Web site, http://www.sec.gov/ ). This transaction will not lead to an increase in the net debt of the Deutsche Telekom Group. The proceeds of the sale of the bonds will serve Deutsche Telekom's general corporate purposes. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.