Deutsche Telekom agrees to sell T-Mobile USA bonds from its own holdings amounting to USD 5.6 billion

Deutsche Telekom AG today notified about the the scope of the partial sale of its T-Mobile USA bonds announced on October 8, 2013. Deutsche Telekom has agreed to sell bonds totalling USD 5.6 billion to international investors. The following bonds have been placed:

$1.25 billion 6.464% Senior Notes due 2019 of T-Mobile USA Inc.

$1.25 billion 6.542% Senior Notes due 2020 of T-Mobile USA Inc.

$1.25 billion 6.633% Senior Notes due 2021 of T-Mobile USA Inc.

$1.25 billion 6.731% Senior Notes due 2022 of T-Mobile USA Inc.

$ 600 million 6.836% Senior Notes due 2023 of T-Mobile USA Inc.

The originally offered volume of USD 3.1 billion has been increased to USD 5.6 billion due to the reverse inquiries of investors. The proceeds are for general corporate purposes of Deutsche Telekom AG. The transaction will not increase Deutsche Telekom Group’s net debt. After settlement of the transaction, Deutsche Telekom AG will continue to hold T-Mobile USA bonds in the amount of USD 5.6 billion consisting of Senior Reset Notes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.