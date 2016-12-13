Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation, Deutsche Telekom AG, German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG and MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG complete placement of 7 million shares in Scout24 AG

Settlement of the Sale is expected to occur on 15 December 2016. Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation will receive gross proceeds of about EUR 149.3 million from the Sale, Deutsche Telekom AG will receive gross proceeds of about EUR 57.6 million, German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG will receive gross proceeds of about EUR 0.7 million and MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG will receive gross proceeds of about EUR 16.4 million.

The Sale will increase the free float and contribute to increased liquidity in the Scout24 shares. Following the Sale, Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation will continue to hold directly and indirectly approximately 27 million shares, representing approximately 25.2% of the total number of shares of Scout24 and Deutsche Telekom AG will continue to hold directly and indirectly approximately 11 million shares, representing approximately 10.2% of the total number of shares. Accordingly, Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation remains Scout24’s largest shareholder. Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation and Deutsche Telekom AG will continue to have representatives on the Supervisory Board of Scout24 and actively contribute to shaping Scout24’s long-term strategy.

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited and Goldman Sachs International acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and Barclays Bank PLC and J.P. Morgan Securities plc acted as Joint Bookrunners.

Each of Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation, Deutsche Telekom AG, German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG and MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG has agreed to a 60-day lock-up in respect of its remaining shareholding in Scout24 (subject to customary exceptions).

Disclaimer

This media information may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an media information would be unlawful. The distribution of this media information may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This media information does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States, Germany, Canada, Australia, Japan, or any other jurisdiction. The securities have already been sold.

Neither this media information nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. The shares of Scout24 referred to in this media information may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The shares of Scout24 have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act and there will no public offering of the shares of Scout24, or any other securities, in the United States.

This communication is not being made, and this communication has not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the “FSMA”). Accordingly, this communication is not being distributed to and must not be passed on to the general public in the United Kingdom or to persons in the United Kingdom, save in circumstances where Section 21 (1) of the FSMA does not apply. In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at per-sons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the “Order”) or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as “Relevant Persons”). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

In member states of the European Economic Area (EEA) which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a “Relevant Member State”), this media information and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive. For these purposes, the expression “Prospectus Directive” means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD Amending Directive, to the extent implemented in a Relevant Member State), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State and the expression “2010 PD Amending Directive” means Directive 2010/73/EU.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering of securities or possession or distribution of this media information in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this media information comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

The Joint Bookrunners are acting exclusively for Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation, Deutsche Telekom AG, German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG and MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG and no-one else. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients and will not be responsible to anyone other than Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation, Deutsche Telekom AG, German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG and MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor will they be responsible for providing advice in relation to the contents of this media information or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

Each of Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, Goldman Sachs International, Barclays Bank PLC and J.P. Morgan Securities plc is authorized by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

The Joint Bookrunners and any of their respective affiliates acting as an investor for its own account may participate in the placing on a proprietary basis and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for their own account such securities referred to herein. In addition they may enter into financing arrangements and swaps with investors in connection with which they may from time to time acquire, hold or dis-pose of shares. The Joint Bookrunners do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation to do so.

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this media information are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the for-ward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this media information. Statements contained in this media information regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Hellman & Friedman, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

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