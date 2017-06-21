Deutsche Telekom AG, German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG and MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG complete placement of 10.3 million shares in Scout24 AG

Important information

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful.

Further to the announcement on 20 June 2017, Deutsche Telekom AG, advised by Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners Management GmbH, has placed, together with German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG and MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG 10.3 million shares in Scout24 AG (“ Scout24 ”) (the “ Placed Shares ”), representing approximately 9.6% of the total number of shares of Scout24, in an accelerated book-building process at a price of EUR 32.20 per Placed Share (the “ Sale ”).

Settlement of the Sale is expected to occur on 23 June 2017. Deutsche Telekom AG will receive gross proceeds of about EUR 321.0 million from the Sale, German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG will receive gross proceeds of about EUR 1.8 million and MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG will receive gross proceeds of about EUR 9.2 million.

The Sale will increase the free float and contribute to increased liquidity in the Scout24 shares.

Barclays Bank PLC acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc acted as Joint Bookrunner.

Each of Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation, Deutsche Telekom AG, German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG and MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG has agreed to a 60-day lock-up in respect of its remaining shareholding in Scout24 (subject to customary exceptions).

Disclaimer

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States, Germany, Canada, Australia, Japan, or any other jurisdiction. The securities have already been sold.



Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. The shares of Scout24 referred to in this announcement may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ Securities Act ”). The shares of Scout24 have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act and there will no public offering of the shares of Scout24, or any other securities, in the United States.



This communication is not being made, and this communication has not been approved by an authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the “ FSMA ”). Accordingly, this communication is not being distributed to and must not be passed on to the general public in the United Kingdom or to persons in the United Kingdom, save in circumstances where Section 21 (1) of the FSMA does not apply. In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the “ Order ”) or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as “ Relevant Persons ”). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.



In member states of the European Economic Area (EEA) which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a “ Relevant Member State ”), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive. For these purposes, the expression “Prospectus Directive” means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD Amending Directive, to the extent implemented in a Relevant Member State), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State and the expression “2010 PD Amending Directive” means Directive 2010/73/EU.



No action has been taken that would permit an offering of securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.



The Joint Bookrunners are acting exclusively for Deutsche Telekom AG, German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG and MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG and no-one else. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients and will not be responsible to anyone other than Deutsche Telekom AG, German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG and MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor will they be responsible for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.



Each of Barclays Bank PLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.



The Joint Bookrunners and any of their respective affiliates acting as an investor for its own account may participate in the placing on a proprietary basis and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for their own account such securities referred to herein. In addition they may enter into financing arrangements and swaps with investors in connection with which they may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of shares. The Joint Bookrunners do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation to do so.



Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future.

About Scout24: http://www.scout24.com/en

About Deutsche Telekom: Companyprofile

About Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners: http://telekom-capital.com