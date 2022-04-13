Deutsche Telekom increases stake in T-Mobile US to 48.4 percent

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Acquiring 21.2 million T-Mobile US shares from SoftBank for 2.4 billion U.S. dollars

Re-investing part of the proceeds from the successful sale of T-Mobile Netherlands

Deutsche Telekom increases its stake in the U.S. subsidiary T-Mobile US Inc. to 48.4 percent of the capital. It acquires a further 21.2 million T-Mobile US shares from SoftBank Group Corp. at an agreed value of 2.4 billion U.S. dollars translating into a blended price of 113 U.S. dollars per T-Mobile US share.

Deutsche Telekom is thus taking a further step towards its declared strategic goal of acquiring the majority of the capital of T-Mobile US.

For the share acquisition that has now taken place, Deutsche Telekom is exercising part of the call options on shares of T-Mobile US stock that it had agreed with SoftBank on June 23, 2020.

At that time, Deutsche Telekom and SoftBank had agreed, amongst other things, that Deutsche Telekom could acquire a total of 101 million T-Mobile U.S. shares from SoftBank's portfolio flexibly executing call options until June 2024.

In a first step, Deutsche Telekom acquired 45 million T-Mobile shares from SoftBank in September 2021 as part of this agreement. This step increased its stake in T-Mobile US to 46.7 percent of the capital at last count.

In a second step, Deutsche Telekom now exercised a further 21.2 million call options, of which 11.8 million have a fixed price of 101.46 U.S. dollars per T-Mobile US share. Deutsche Telekom is acquiring a further 9.3 million T-Mobile US shares at a price of 128.68 U.S. dollars per share based on a weighted average price of the T-Mobile share. For the total number of shares purchased, this results in an average price of approximately 113 U.S. dollars per T-Mobile US share. The current price of the share on Nasdaq on April 11, 2022 was 130.42 U.S. dollars.

Deutsche Telekom is using part of the approximately 4 billion Euros received from the recently completed sale of T-Mobile Netherlands to purchase the shares.

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