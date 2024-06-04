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Deutsche Telekom temporarily multiplies maximum volume for weekly purchases under the ongoing share buyback programme 2024

Deutsche Telekom has adjusted its ongoing share buyback programme 2024. This is in response to the sale of Deutsche Telekom shares from the holdings of KfW Bankengruppe announced on June 3, 2024.

The aim of the changes now made is to be able to make greater use of possible temporary increased price volatility for favorable buybacks of Deutsche Telekom shares in the interests of Deutsche Telekom shareholders.

To this end, the parameters for the buyback volumes of Deutsche Telekom shares have been adjusted. The buybacks will continue to be carried out in accordance with the applicable safe harbor regulations*. However, they can now be significantly increased temporarily and depending on the development of the Telekom share price.

Following this adjustment, the maximum volume of the share buyback is just over 200 million euros per week.

This maximum volume corresponds to an almost six-fold increase in the previous average weekly buyback volume of EUR 37 million since the start of the programme on January 3, 2024.

*Safe harbor rules of Article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation of the EU Commission (Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052).

This media information has been prepared solely for information purposes and does not constitute an offer of or a solicitation by or on behalf of Deutsche Telekom AG to subscribe for or purchase securities of Deutsche Telekom AG or as described herein. Any statements and information herein, including forward-looking statements, are not binding and are subject to change without notice at any time. The information contained herein are not intended for publication or dissemination in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction outside the Federal Republic of Germany. The documents and information contained on this page are not an offer of securities in the United States of America. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to "U.S. person" as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or for the account of "U.S. persons" absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. The securities are not and will not be registered as per the U.S. Securities Act.

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49 (2) (a) to (e) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” “outlook,” or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA AL, or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom’s control. They include, for instance, the progress of Deutsche Telekom’s staff-related restructuring measures and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, and business combinations. In addition, movements in exchange rates and interest rates, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom’s actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to account for new information or future events or anything else. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents alternative performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA margin AL, Core EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted net profit/loss, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, free cash flow AL, gross debt, and net debt. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.

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