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Voting results

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Results of voting at the Deutsche Telekom AG extraordinary shareholders' meeting on May 15, 2008, in Cologne.

Of the stock capital in the amount of 4,361,319,993 shares, 2,557,893,390 shares were present for the vote.

This equals a presence of 58.65 percent of the capital stock for the vote.

Voting resultsNo votesYes votesYes votes %
on Item 2*)7,970,3332,475,549,24799.68
on Item 313,031,7702,521,466,51899.49
on Item 4
Monika Brandl12,353,9992,521,943,55099.51
Josef Falbisoner12,357,5282,521,940,92399.51
Dr. Hubertus von Grünberg13,320,0762,520,978,95199.47
Lawrence H. Guffey13,341,6582,520,959,32499.47
Ulrich Hocker13,232,3682,520,999,04099.48
Lothar Holzwarth12,359,0812,521,938,96199.51
Sylvia Kühnast12,355,9252,521,938,70499.51
Waltraud Litzenberger12,355,6522,521,938,17299.51
Michael Löffler12,359,4662,521,934,66499.51
Ingrid Matthäus-Maier13,322,7862,520,974,47699.47
Dr. Thomas Mirow13,314,1772,520,979,87499.47
Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle13,302,5362,520,992,15499.48
Prof. Dr. Wulf v. Schimmelmann13,304,7332,520,994,02199.48
Dr. Klaus G. Schlede13,304,8452,520,994,10399.48
Wolfgang Schmitt12,393,6702,521,904,27899.51
Lothar Schröder12,374,6302,521,924,97699.51
Michael Sommer12,385,5902,521,913,20499.51
Ursula Steinke12,361,9702,521,936,45999.51
Bernhard Walter13,301,9782,520,996,79999.48
Wilhelm Wegner12,358,5822,521,939,17399.51
Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel13,336,6352,520,963,46799.47
on Item 54,050,0622,541,713,17399.84
on Item 617,251,1912,529,372,46899.32
on Item 760,176,2922,465,828,95597.62
on Item 812,530,0782,522,632,46599.51
on Item 9915,3922,533,140,15399.96
on Item 10990,3602,531,587,78399.96
on Item 11892,7892,531,598,21299.96
on Item 12891,1462,531,605,22099.96
on Item 13896,1782,531,571,10099.96
on Item 14896,2232,531,570,03099.96
on Item 15895,3852,531,588,76199.96
on Item 16818,4062,531,590,19499.97
on Item 173,302,2272,529,527,32999.87
Motion for resolution submitted by Mr. Gutsche on a special audit1,587,308,0711,071,6200.07