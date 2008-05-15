Results of voting at the Deutsche Telekom AG extraordinary shareholders' meeting on May 15, 2008, in Cologne.
Of the stock capital in the amount of 4,361,319,993 shares, 2,557,893,390 shares were present for the vote.
This equals a presence of 58.65 percent of the capital stock for the vote.
|Voting results
|No votes
|Yes votes
|Yes votes %
|on Item 2*)
|7,970,333
|2,475,549,247
|99.68
|on Item 3
|13,031,770
|2,521,466,518
|99.49
|on Item 4
|Monika Brandl
|12,353,999
|2,521,943,550
|99.51
|Josef Falbisoner
|12,357,528
|2,521,940,923
|99.51
|Dr. Hubertus von Grünberg
|13,320,076
|2,520,978,951
|99.47
|Lawrence H. Guffey
|13,341,658
|2,520,959,324
|99.47
|Ulrich Hocker
|13,232,368
|2,520,999,040
|99.48
|Lothar Holzwarth
|12,359,081
|2,521,938,961
|99.51
|Sylvia Kühnast
|12,355,925
|2,521,938,704
|99.51
|Waltraud Litzenberger
|12,355,652
|2,521,938,172
|99.51
|Michael Löffler
|12,359,466
|2,521,934,664
|99.51
|Ingrid Matthäus-Maier
|13,322,786
|2,520,974,476
|99.47
|Dr. Thomas Mirow
|13,314,177
|2,520,979,874
|99.47
|Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle
|13,302,536
|2,520,992,154
|99.48
|Prof. Dr. Wulf v. Schimmelmann
|13,304,733
|2,520,994,021
|99.48
|Dr. Klaus G. Schlede
|13,304,845
|2,520,994,103
|99.48
|Wolfgang Schmitt
|12,393,670
|2,521,904,278
|99.51
|Lothar Schröder
|12,374,630
|2,521,924,976
|99.51
|Michael Sommer
|12,385,590
|2,521,913,204
|99.51
|Ursula Steinke
|12,361,970
|2,521,936,459
|99.51
|Bernhard Walter
|13,301,978
|2,520,996,799
|99.48
|Wilhelm Wegner
|12,358,582
|2,521,939,173
|99.51
|Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel
|13,336,635
|2,520,963,467
|99.47
|on Item 5
|4,050,062
|2,541,713,173
|99.84
|on Item 6
|17,251,191
|2,529,372,468
|99.32
|on Item 7
|60,176,292
|2,465,828,955
|97.62
|on Item 8
|12,530,078
|2,522,632,465
|99.51
|on Item 9
|915,392
|2,533,140,153
|99.96
|on Item 10
|990,360
|2,531,587,783
|99.96
|on Item 11
|892,789
|2,531,598,212
|99.96
|on Item 12
|891,146
|2,531,605,220
|99.96
|on Item 13
|896,178
|2,531,571,100
|99.96
|on Item 14
|896,223
|2,531,570,030
|99.96
|on Item 15
|895,385
|2,531,588,761
|99.96
|on Item 16
|818,406
|2,531,590,194
|99.97
|on Item 17
|3,302,227
|2,529,527,329
|99.87
|Motion for resolution submitted by Mr. Gutsche on a special audit
|1,587,308,071
|1,071,620
|0.07