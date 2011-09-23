Share buy back program
The Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG approves share buy-back for one or several of the purposes permitted under the authorization granted under item 7 on the agenda of the shareholders' meeting on May 12, 2011.
The Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG approves share buy-back for one or several of the purposes permitted under the authorization granted under item 7 on the agenda of the shareholders' meeting on May 12, 2011.
We are disclosing the following information on the individual transactions according to § 14 (2) and § 20a (3) WpHG in conjunction with Article 4 (4) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003:
|Date
|Number of shares purchased
|Their percentage of the capital stock
|Average price per share in EUR
|Total price in EUR
|PDF-Download single trades
|
Total
|
315,929
|
0.0073
|
9.033027
|
2,761,863.32
|
06/06/2011
|
109,558
|
0.0025
|
9.982608
|
1,093,674.57
|Download
|
09/23/2011
|
206,371
|
0.0048
|
8.083446
|
1,668,188.75
|Download
Last update: September 23, 2011