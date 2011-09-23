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Share buy back program

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The Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG approves share buy-back for one or several of the purposes permitted under the authorization granted under item 7 on the agenda of the shareholders' meeting on May 12, 2011.

We are disclosing the following information on the individual transactions according to § 14 (2) and § 20a (3) WpHG in conjunction with Article 4 (4) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003:

DateNumber of shares purchasedTheir percentage of the capital stockAverage price per share in EURTotal price in EURPDF-Download single trades

Total

315,929

0.0073

9.033027

2,761,863.32

06/06/2011

109,558

0.0025

9.982608

1,093,674.57

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09/23/2011

206,371

0.0048

8.083446

1,668,188.75

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Last update: September 23, 2011

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