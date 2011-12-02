Deutsche Telekom welcomes the EU youth protection initiative

Deutsche Telekom welcomes the “Coalition to make the Internet a better place for kids” initiative led by EU Commissioner, Neelie Kroes.

Deutsche Telekom already helps parents, teachers, children and young people to use mobile phones and the Internet safely using a wide range of measures. “Deutsche Telekom has been actively involved in youth protection for many years,” said René Obermann, Deutsche Telekom’s CEO, with regard to the cross-industry action. He continued: “In 2007, together with the EU Commission and other telecommunications companies, we established and implemented the framework for protecting minors in mobile communications throughout Europe. We are pleased to be involved in the EU-Commission’s initiative to further improve the protection of children and young people using the Internet.”

By signing the initiative, the companies are pledging to support the five concrete measures that are going to be implemented in the next six to twelve months. These include simple and secure report mechanisms for users, age-appropriate data privacy settings, the use of a wide range of content classifications, the wider availability and use of mechanisms regarding parental controls and the effective deleting of child pornography content.