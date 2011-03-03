Information for former TOI shareholders

Only former T-Online International AG shareholders who have not yet received a cash part-payment but who are entitled to claim can use the following form.

In an announcement in the electronic Federal Gazette and on the Internet on September 17, 2010, Deutsche Telekom AG called on all former TOI shareholders who are entitled to a supplementary cash payment in accordance with the ruling of the Frankfurt/Main Higher Regional Court dated September 3, 2010 to contact the depository bank that held their TOI shares at the time if they did not automatically receive a supplementary payment from the bank in question. Supplementary payment Entitlement extends to all former T-Online shareholders whose share portfolios/conversion rights with the securities ID code 555770 on the evening of July 14, 2006 were exchanged for shares in Deutsche Telekom AG on July 17, 2006 in the course of the merger and who have not so far received a supplementary payment. Entitlement does not extend to former TOI AG shareholders who sold or assigned their shares/conversion rights otherwise between entry of the merger in the commercial register on June 6, 2006 and exchange of the shares/conversion rights into Deutsche Telekom AG shares on July 14, 2006. Entitlement does not extend to formerly entitled TOI AG shareholders who have assigned or sold their rectification claims either. Provide all relevant information Deutsche Telekom AG would now like once again to give all entitled former TOI shareholders whose bank is unable to activate their former securities account the opportunity to receive the supplementary cash payment. Deutsche Telekom AG therefore asks you to print out the form (pdf) and provide all relevant information, requesting assistance from the relevant bank where necessary. In your own interest, please fill out page 1 and the information required on page 2 of the form carefully, in full and legibly and send the original copies of both pages to the address given on the form.