Deutsche Telekom is co-founder of the first industry-led Europe-wide principles to enhance online safety for children. In a corporation with 25 companies from across the information and communications technology sector Deutsche Telekom developed the “ICT principles”. For the first time a coalition of telecommunication enterprises, hardware producers and content providers agreed for corporate parameters to advance the safety for children on the internet. Deutsche Telekom will decide about a range of concrete measures in six different categories by the end of the year. In excess of the commitments of the last years, Deutsche Telekom proceeds its engagement for online safety for children with the “ICT principles”. In the context of this engagement Deutsche Telekom already declared in December 2011 its participation in an initiative of the European Commission.