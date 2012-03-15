Love token by OTE

OTE and COSMOTE delivered the total sum of 550,000 euros to 14 non-governmental organization for children, at an event that was held at ΟΤΕ’s Headquarters in Marousi (Greece).

Demonstrating their interest in children across the country. “We are very pleased that we were able to offer a token of our love to children, this year as well. Children are the present and the future. Despite the adverse circumstances, we are not giving up helping those in distress” the President and CEO of OTE Mr Michael Tsamaz stated after the event.

Part of the revenues OTE, for a ninth year, and COSMOTE, for a thirteenth year, contributed part of the revenues they collected from sales that took place both at stores and online during the holidays, as well as from the SMS and MMS that were sent on New Year’s Day by COSMOTE subscribers, to NGO’s that look after children in need. OTE offered the amount of 230,000 euros and COSMOTE, through its “Love Institution”, offered the amount of 320,000 euros, in order to assist the associations in carrying out a wide range of actions.

Three charities Furthermore, instead of purchasing business gifts and printed cards for Christmas, the two companies offered the corresponding amount to three charities. It should be noted that the total contribution of the Group to Corporate Responsibility programmes was increased in comparison with last year, exceeding 6 million euros in 2011.