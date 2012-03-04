Staying a step ahead - with analysis

Experts at Deutsche Telekom analyze cyber attacks – and use their findings to improve the company's "real" systems. The networks that connect our world are conduits for an extremely wide range of cyber attacks.

Significantly, studies have found that in 2011 both the quantity and quality of attacks increased. What do cyber attacks look like? And how can companies protect themselves against such attacks? Since 2010, Deutsche Telekom's strategies for dealing with cyber attacks have included the use of "honeypots". Honeypots, which are virtual traps that are completely separate from the Group's other systems, simulate weaknesses in systems and thus lure attacks from the Internet. Experts at Deutsche Telekom analyze the attacks - and use their findings to improve the company's "real" systems. Now Deutsche Telekom is using mobile honeypots, thereby becoming the first provider in Europe to do so. Mobile honeypots are cyber traps that simulate vulnerable smartphones. By using them, Deutsche Telekom is able to gather information about the scope and nature of attacks being launched against today's handheld computers. Honeypots are only one of the components of Deutsche Telekom's comprehensive range of early warning systems. You can learn about the findings that the cyber traps have produced, as well as about other systems that the company also uses in this context, by reading the "Security on the Internet" report.