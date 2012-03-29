The focus topics for 2012 have been decided

The priorities have been set for Deutsche Telekom's social commitments in 2012. In a Corporate Responsibility (CR) online survey, Deutsche Telekom employees, customers as well as representatives from business, politics and the community selected the most important fields of activity.

The results of the online survey on the CR priorities for 2012 did not greatly differ among internal and external participants. The results indicated a high degree of relevance and importance for the topics of "Work-life balance", "Network and infrastructure expansion", "Using renewable energies" as well as "Climate and environmental protection". At the center of the survey were the Group's three CR fields of activity: "Connected life and work", "Low carbon society" and "Connect the unconnected". DT plans to set international standards in these areas. On the question of which topics are the most important for social responsibility at Deutsche Telekom and what the focus should be, responses by DT employees and customers as well as representatives from business, politics and the community were nearly identical. An overview of the results can be found here. Fotoshow

The survey is part of an international standardized certification process for sustainability management and company reporting. The detailed results of the online survey will be published in the next CR report in May 2012.