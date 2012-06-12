App "We care" honored

The German Prize for Business Communication (Deutscher Preis für Wirtschaftskommunikation) has now been awarded for the 12th time. At the award ceremony, which once again took place in Berlin, the app "We care" was honored with the "Goldener Funke 2012" award for best communication of CSR. In addition, the app was selected as a finalist in the "best innovative communication" category.

Overall, only 42 finalists were chosen, from a total of 1,500 submissions in 9 categories. Dr. Philipp Rösler, Federal Minister of Economics and Technology, and Klaus Wowereit, Berlin's Governing Mayor, served as the patrons for the award.

The jury for the award expressed its confidence that "this innovative approach in CSR communication will become widely emulated in the medium term and be applied throughout the business world". The jury also noted that "the company acted responsibly, within the real spirit of sustainability, in producing its CR report as a paperless publication". In explaining its choice, the jury also repeatedly singled out the app's user-friendliness and invitingly whimsical CR presentation.