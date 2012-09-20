Top marks for Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) once more in 2012.

This year, Deutsche Telekom has once again made it into the most renowned sustainability indexes, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World and Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe. Only the top 10 percent of companies in a sector are included in the indexes and thus recommended to sustainability-oriented investors and fund managers as top investments.

Deutsche Telekom's sustainability performance rating is only slightly behind that of the sector leader, SK Telekom. Deutsche Telekom was awarded top marks in the three core dimensions: economic, environmental, and social performance. In fact, it was given the best rating of the sector in some areas, such as brand management, supply chain management, environmental reporting, and stakeholder engagement.