Deutsche Telekom carried out the yearly Social Performance Report between October 2011 and September 2012.

Additional questions were asked in the report regarding internationally applicable human rights, freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining.

As a result, all companies of Deutsche Telekom confirmed their compliance with the basic principles of the Social Charter. In total, 121 companies participated in the Social Performance Report 2012.

For further details, please see the attached summary (PDF).