Survey on social commitment and responsibility

What issues are especially important when it comes to the social and ecological commitment of Deutsche Telekom? What kind of information do you expect from us?

Our survey will be online until March 18, 2013.

Be sure to take part and support our social, ecological and CR activities. Excerpts from the survey results will be published online in the next CR Report in May 2013. If you would like to be informed about the publication of the report, please send a brief message .

Click here to start the survey .