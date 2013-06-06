Deutsche Telekom demonstrates best-in-class principle for child online safety

Invited by European Commission Vice-President Kroes, around 30 industry leaders from the ICT sector took stock of industries’ achievements for child online safety as outcome of Vice-President Kroes' “CEO Coalition” in 2012.

The event on June 3, also provided the opportunity for representatives from telecoms operators, manufacturers and online services companies to look forward and exchange views on future challenges and good industry practices. Control app ‘Surfgarten’ Marion Schick, Chief Human Resources Officer and in charge of Corporate Responsibility, highlighted Deutsche Telekom Group’s uniform policy for child online safety across each of its mobile and fixed subsidiaries in 11 EU Member States: “With Deutsche Telekom’s tangible and comprehensive approach for child online safety we are taking over leadership and establish a benchmark in the sector. For example, in June we are going to launch the parental control app ‘Surfgarten’ in Germany. This provides parents with an effective and easy-to-use tool for protecting their kids online.” New child safety measures Going beyond the scope of the CEO Coalition, Marion Schick affirmed Telekom’s long-standing good practices in the area of awareness raising in its national subsidiaries. All EU subsidiaries of Deutsche Telekom are currently working on the implementation of the new child safety measures until early 2014. But Marion Schick appreciated the ongoing dialogue with the European Commission, as with other stakeholders, and confirmed Deutsche Telekom's commitment to child online safety.