Traditional New Year's caravan in Macedonia

T-Mobile and Makedonski Telekom organized the traditional New Year’s caravan. Employees of T-Mobile and Makedonski Telekom brought joy to over 1.200 children in Macedonia. The Foundation organizes the traditional New Year’s caravan for the most vulnerable groups of children for the 10th consecutive year.

Plays are organized and gifts are given to orphans, children with disabilities, impaired hearing and vision, children with physical disabilities and children from socially disadvantaged families. The caravan is realized by volunteers, employees of T-Mobile and Makedonski Telekom. Each year they visit different institutions to cover as many children as possible, but the goal remains the same - to give where it is most needed. This year they visited: SOS Children's Village, the Institute of Mental Health - Skopje, POU "Maca Ovcharova" – Veles, "Trisomija 21", POU "Zlatan Sremac", PS "Idnina", the Association "Vo mojot svet", the Association for Children with Disabilities "Dajte ni krila", POU "Sv. Kliment Ohridski", Children's surgery, Children's Clinic, Children's Hospital Kozle, the Daycare center for children with special needs from Prilep, the Department of Pediatrics at the City Hospital, Prilep, KHAM Kumanovo, the Daycare Center for children with cerebral palsy in Zelezara, the primary school "Goce Delchev" in Ljubanci, the National SOS line "Nadez", the Center for rehabilitation of children and youth with visual impairment "Dimitar Vlahov" in Skopje and the orphanage "11 Oktomvri" in Skopje.