Telekom shows holiday spirit

Before coming together with their loved ones for the holidays, Deutsche Telekom employees across Europe made sure to help others. In Albania, AMC is asking people to submit their ideas while Magyar Telekom in Hungary is raising money for a children’s hospital.

"Our world, you" in Albania To improve living conditions in communities across the countryside, AMC in Albania, began the "Our world, you" program, which invites people to come up with their own ideas for their own communities. Out of 100 applications, six winning projects were selected, all of which support children’s needs. Four projects seek to create a sports field or green area for kids. Another idea focuses on children with special needs. For these, the initiator plans to build an exclusive playground in the city of Shkodra in northwestern Albania. The last winning project supports recycling and environmental education for teenagers.

"Hundreds of citizens reacted positively and AMC thanks all those who believe in `Our World, you´ initiative. It was not easy to decide about the winning projects because each idea was an added value for the community," highlighted Ornela Bego, AMC representative. AMC will provide information about the progress of each project on their website over the course of 2015.

Hungarian cookie campaign Magyar Telekom employees in Hungary have once again raised money for the Tábitha house, the only children’s hospital in the country that relies on private donations. This is the fourth time that the DT unit has worked together with the hospital. Together with the Sustainability Media Club, they donated cookies and sold them. More than one thousand volunteers participated in this year’s campaign across Hungary. The proceeds will go to benefit the institute’s facilities for children with incurable diseases.

In addition to the cookie project, Magyar Telekom created electronic holiday greeting cards using the photos made during the sale. People can make more donations to the hospital Tábitha House by sending one of these greeting cards until December 31. These donations also come from the Deutsche Telekom subsidiary.