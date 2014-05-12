Deutsche Telekom publishes 2013 CR Report.

Deutsche Telekom publishes its Corporate Responsibility report for the twelfth time. With the title "We take responsibility," it provides information on the Group's challenges and commitment in economic, ecological and social fields. Groundbreaking projects in the 2013 reporting year included:

Group-wide CR Policy adopted. Corporate Responsibility has been actively practiced at Telekom for many years. This is now additionally anchored in a Group-wide policy. It determines the duties and responsibilities of the Group's individual units when it comes to sustainable conduct.

Social Charter revised. We added a central point of contact for human rights issues, among other things. The Social Charter acts as a kind of constitution for corporate social responsibility for Telekom and its suppliers.

Migration to IP technology improves energy efficiency. In 2013, our Macedonian subsidiary became the first in Europe to deactivate traditional fixed-line technology and switch over entirely to IP-based lines. We are currently working on this in Germany as well. This move will mean that by 2020 the CO2 emissions created by German fixed-line services will be 50 percent lower than in 2008.

"E-Mail made in Germany" sets new security standards. In response to the NSA affair, we founded the industry initiative, "E-mail made in Germany," together with the United Internet company in August 2013.

Eavesdropping protection for mobile communications improved. The implementation of the A5/3 encryption standard throughout Germany ensures our mobile users are protected against illegal eavesdropping attempts.

Pioneers in cordless telephones with Blue Angel eco-label. In March 2013, we were the first, and so far the only, company to offer DECT telephones with the prestigious Blue Angel eco-label.

"Yes, I can!" initiative selected as an "official measure" by the UN Decade Education for Sustainable Development. Through this initiative, we supported 136 projects across Germany promoting independent, confident behavior in children and young people in 2013 alone. We have reached over 50,000 children and young people in this way since the start of 2009.

CR clause a permanent feature of our General Terms and Conditions for Purchasing. By signing an agreement, suppliers commit to taking specific measures to prevent corruption, produce the goods and services provided under environmentally and socially acceptable conditions and provide information about the materials they use in the production process.

Group-wide climate protection target approved. We are planning to reduce CO2 emissions by 20 percent throughout the Group (not including T-Mobile USA) by the year 2020 compared to 2008.

Leading the way in climate data transparency. Telekom was included in the Climate Disclosure Leadership Index for the DACH Region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) in 2013. We were awarded 90 out of a possible total of 100 points for the data we submitted. This positions us among the best ten percent of companies in this region.

Deutsche Telekom has provided information about its environmental and social commitment since 1996. The CR report is closely linked to the annual report and the data privacy and data security report. It also links directly to the human resources report, which covers key sustainability aspects of the HR strategy. The corresponding "CR overview" e-paper provides an entertaining insight into Telekom's commitment. For more information visit www.cr-report.telekom.com