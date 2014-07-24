CR report 2013

OTE and COSMOTE presented their annual Corporate Responsibility Report for 2013, including their business performance, their contribution to economy and society, as well as their activities for the protection of the environment.

With the active participation of all employees, almost all Corporate Responsibility goals set for 2013 were achieved.

OTE and COSMOTE offered more than €2.6 million through sponsorships, as well as in kind and financial donations, supporting yet more assertively vulnerable social groups and young people

Over 4,900 employees participated in voluntary activities and initiatives of the two companies

Their workforce was renewed in a socially responsible manner, through successful voluntary exit programs and new recruitments – 1,000 new employees were hired within a period spanning approx. 12 months

There was important growth in environmental actions, such as CO2 emissions reduction, efficient energy use and actions to counter climate change – over 50 tons of fixed and mobile phones and their accessories, home batteries, ink cartridges were recycled, as part of the recycling program in OTE, COSMOTE and GERMANOS retail stores

Dialogue with stakeholders was strengthened through research and evaluation processes

More than 15,000 businesses received free online promotion through the "your business.gr" initiative

OTE Group remains the biggest national investor in new technologies and infrastructure. Over the past five years, OTE Group investments in Greece exceeded €2 billion. For the coming four years the Group has announced €1.2 billion worth in investments mainly in New Generation Networks, both for fixed-line and mobile telephony.

Commenting on the latest edition of the Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, OTE Group Corporate Communications Director, Ms Deppie Tzimea, stated: "We are working hard to ensure our robust financial performance is in line with our ecological and social footprint. We support investments and innovation aimed at improving customer experience. The most important success factor for our operations across domains is our people. Our workforce can turn small steps to strides and is the catalyst in gaining the public’s trust in our business performance as well as in our social sensitivity and reliability".

This year’s joint CR report is available at https://www.ote.gr/en/web/CR2013 and improves significantly on previous years. It enables easier navigation, in a user-friendly only environment, but also faster access to information though audiovisual applications. With the use of interactive tools, such as the Data Charting Tool, it facilitates the processing of information based on the reader’s specific needs.

Moreover, the content of the Report has been for the first time certified by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) with A+, fully covering all relevant indicators.

Additional 2013 Corporate Responsibility Results