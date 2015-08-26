Deutsche Telekom at IAA for the first time

As a partner for digitization, Deutsche Telekom is presenting its connected car solutions at the IAA (International Motor Show) from September 17 to 27.

The IAA in Frankfurt focuses on the mobility of the future. For the first time, the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) will invite you to the New Mobility World. Experts from industry, science and politics will present and discuss the mobility of the future across the sectors – with Deutsche Telekom right in the middle with its connected car solutions. Visitors to the show can experience these solutions at the Telekom stand B33 in hall 3.1.

AutoApp – Know in advance what's ahead

AutoApp turns your car into a smart car. The mobile app gives drivers situation-specific tips and offers, for example on how to save money, as well as to make driving more fun, convenient and safe. Perfectly timed offers drive demand for smart driving. Visitors to the Telekom stand at the New Mobility World can find out about the first features before their market launch and register as the first testers of the app.

myKIDIO - In-car entertainment for the whole family

The myKIDIO app from BurdaNews/TV Spielfilm, Telekom and BMW offers family-friendly audiobooks and video content. Thanks to the integration of own devices and intelligent communications technology, parents can keep an eye on their children's media usage in the backseat even while on the move by using the BMW iDrive controller and the control display. In addition to streaming, myKIDIO allows the use of content offline.

Smart Home Integration – Connected home and car

Smart Home Integration is a new function in the BMW infotainment system, ConnectedDrive, which connects home and car, enabling BMW drivers to control the lights or heating in different rooms at home and switch various devices on or off while out and about. They can also receive warnings if, for example, a window or patio door is opened, or a smoke alarm, motion sensor, or water detector is triggered while they are out. All of these functions can be accessed from the iDrive Controller on the BMW's center console. The control display on the dashboard shows all the relevant information from the driver's home.

End-to-end control of electric cars and charging infrastructure

Electric cars often have a limited range and a public battery charging infrastructure is not available everywhere. As such, any support for drivers of electric cars in recharging their battery or planning their journey is helpful. The Car Energy Manager retrofit solution allows operators of large electric fleets to manage their vehicles and charging infrastructure so as to optimize energy distribution. The Car Energy Manager is an end-to-end solution based on the connected car platform. The secure exchange of information and data between all participants in an electromobility ecosystem will have multivendor support.

Digital infrastructure for assisted driving

In order to turn the vision of increasingly autonomous vehicles into reality, not only do you need high-resolution roadmaps, you also require above all the highly-available, parallel, real-time collection, processing and aggregation of wide-ranging sensor data and environmental information of large vehicle fleets. At the New Mobility World, Deutsche Telekom presents for the first time a future-proof, investment-safe solution for connected, highly-automated and autonomous driving. The smart, big data expansion of Telekom's connected car platform delivers all the components needed for the secure, global networking of vehicles by different manufacturers, service providers and infrastructure providers.