Opening up encrypted calls to small businesses

For more than a year, corporate customers of T-Systems have been able to make calls via a mobile encryption solution for smartphones that can be used worldwide. Telekom Deutschland GmbH is now pleased to extend the provision of the Mobile Encryption app to small companies. Another new feature: Small companies are not required to sign up for lengthy, fixed contract terms. Instead, they can use the speech and text encryption solution on an ad hoc basis for individual, highly sensitive projects. No additional infrastructure is required.

In contrast to other solutions, the app works in every mobile network and even without a SIM card, via Wi-Fi. The solution enables encrypted communication even in countries that block Internet phone calls. The app requires a relatively low bandwidth, which means it also works in areas with poor network coverage. The Mobile Encryption app implements the strongest encryption methods currently available on the market, which even cryptographers think cannot be cracked in the foreseeable future. It uses the Diffie-Hellman protocol to ensure the secure exchange of a shared private key. Encryption itself takes place using two algorithms in parallel, AES256 and Twofish.

When two users want to communicate with this solution, they only need install the Mobile Encryption app on their smartphones. No customer-specific technical infrastructure is needed in the background. The keys, which enable secure communications in the solution, are generated only on the smartphones used and are deleted immediately at the end of a call. They are always under the user's exclusive control, fully independent of the network provider.

The app is available to Telekom Deutschland business customers with a mobile communications contract. It is available as a package of one, five or ten licenses at a respective cost of Euro 19.95, Euro 17.95 or Euro 16.95 per license, per month. The mobile encryption solution also remains available to corporate customers.

The solution in brief: