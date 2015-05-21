Höttges presents strong results

At the Deutsche Telekom Shareholders’ Meeting, CEO Timotheus Höttges presented impressive figures. At the same time, he also emphasized the special role DT is playing in digitization. Important excerpts from his speech are available here.

Höttges on opportunities

Digitization is the greatest opportunity for the prosperity of the coming generation. We want to exploit it and overcome existing anxieties. Deutsche Telekom sees itself as a trusted partner and companion for people in the digital world. As a campaigner for a strong, independent center of business in Europe. As a frontrunner in security on the Net. And as a successful business enterprise that creates value for its customers, workforce, and owners.

Höttges on operations

Our plan was a "triple jump" - and it is working: First, we invest massively in infrastructure. Second, we impress a growing number of customers with our superior network quality. The result is more revenue. Third, this is how we increase our earnings and generate the capital for further investments.

Höttges on growth

We believe that we will go on growing. Year for year up to 2018:

In revenue, by an average of 1 to 2 percent,

In adjusted EBITDA, by an average of 2 to 4 percent,

and in free cash flow by an average of 10 percent per year.

Höttges on the dividend

We want you to participate in this growth. We plan to pay out a dividend of at least 50 eurocents per share for each of the financial years 2015 to 2018.

Höttges on network development

The Federal Government's broadband targets are feasible. If regulators support us, we will be able to provide 80 percent of all households in Germany with high-speed Internet.

Höttges on integrated IP networks

We interconnect the networks across several countries. This is good for our customers. Here is just one example: Up to now it took 30 days from order placement to build an international corporate network for a business customer. In our new European network, it only takes 15 minutes!

Höttges on the future of T-Mobile US

The trading value has risen by more than 130 percent over the last two years. But it is our duty to go on improving the return on T-Mobile US. If we find a partner who will help us do so, we will obviously consider it.

Höttges on training

For the digital work architecture, we need new skills. We need a modern concept. Should we not, for example, train far more experts in network technology and engineering, computer science, and security? Young people are our future. We are well aware of the responsibility this carries. Deutsche Telekom is one of the largest training providers in Germany. And it will stay that way.

Höttges on the brand

We must be unique. Our strong brand helps us here. And it is shining. Today, the Deutsche Telekom brand is worth over 30 billion euros. We are well ahead of all our competitors in Europe. DT is the second most valuable German brand worldwide.

Höttges on partnering

We have reinforced the organization that looks for partners worldwide: In Israel, because Israeli companies are No. 1 in Internet security. In Europe. And, naturally, in Silicon Valley.

Höttges on data privacy

We are therefore fighting for a European data protection regulation which must be complied with by all companies. German Basic Law states: Human dignity shall be inviolable. And in a digital world, digital dignity must also be inviolable.

Höttges on competition

WhatsApp, Facebook, Skype, and Google indisputably offer communication services. But, unlike us, they do not have to guarantee an emergency call function. And why does WhatsApp only work for WhatsApp customers? We do not only deliver phone calls and messages to Deutsche Telekom customers but to any line worldwide.