Deutsche Telekom showcases Kumpan scooter

Deutsche Telekom had a stand in Berlin at the German government’s open day on August 29 and 30. In the Federal Press Office, the telecommunications company showcased the connected Kumpan electric scooter as part of the German government’s key topic “Digital Agenda”.

In cooperation with Deutsche Telekom, electric scooter specialist Kumpan electric (e-bility GmbH) has developed a new generation of battery power pack – the “Kraftpaket 2.0”. The scooter equipped with three connected batteries has a total range of 150 kilometers. A standard household power outlet is all that is needed for a recharge. The new batteries help users avoid the problems associated with deep discharge and recharging in sub-zero temperatures in winter. An app proactively reminds users when maintenance is required and provides information on charge status and the time remaining until a full recharge is complete – regardless of whether the battery is in the scooter, the garage or the living room.

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) for digital networking

The solution is based on Machine-to-Machine communication. An integrated communication unit with a Deutsche Telekom M2M SIM card transfers technical parameters from the batteries and the scooter to the cloud-based software, the M2M Device Cloud. On the basis of user tests, the partners Deutsche Telekom and Kumpan electric (e-bility GmbH) are jointly evaluating which services will accompany tomorrow’s electric scooter. Soon riders will be able to pinpoint the location of their scooter remotely, or activate antitheft mechanisms.



You will be able to take a look at the Kumpan scooter at the Frankfurt International Motor Show IAA. You can find us at the Frankfurt Exhibition Center in hall 3.1 from September 17 to 27.