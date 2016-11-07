Deutsche Telekom Leader in Climate Protection
Deutsche Telekom qualified for the CDP (former Carbon Disclosure Project) Global A-List of international leading companies in the field of climate change for the first time.
Deutsche Telekom qualified for the CDP (former Carbon Disclosure Project) Global A-List of international leading companies in the field of climate change for the first time.
After Deutsche Telecom missed closely missed the jump into the CDP A-List last year, Deutsche Telekom was thrilled that it successfully qualified for the global A-List of Climate Leaders this year: For the first time Deutsche Telekom managed to be under the awarded best 9% of companies in the global Climate Protection Olympiad.
This award is the result of continuous improvement with respect to climate change in the last years. The most important milestones have been:
Especially by the consequent marketing and development of climate friendly products and solutions Deutsche Telekom can make a substantial contribution for the successful implementation of the COP21 Paris Climate Agreement and help to limit the increase of global temperatures below 2°C till the end of this century. Whether via…
The technologies of Deutsche Telekom are key to limit global 2030 emissions on today’s level. According to the Study „ SMARTer 2030 " supported by Deutsche Telekom there is a carbon reduction potential of 12 billion tons of carbon emissions by 2030. This is 13 times the current carbon emissions for Germany as a whole or 20% of the forecasted global emissions. At the same time this solutions also ensure the economic future of Deutsche Telekom. The revenue potential for this ICT-solutions could reach nearly 2 trillion € by 2030. For comparison: annual revenue of Deutsche Telekom in 2015 was just 69 billion €.