Telekom Customer center app

The "Kundencenter" customer center app lets Telekom customers manage their mobile and fixed-network lines on their smartphones. On March 29, 2016, on installation of the newest app version for iOS devices (version 5.3.6) in the app store, we became aware of cases in which incorrect data was displayed to users. As far as we are aware, the data that was displayed was for a single individual. Telekom is working on eliminating this error and has therefore deactivated the app and removed it from the app store. Owners of Android devices can continue to use the "Kundencenter " app as normal. The same applies to users of previous versions of the iOS "Kundencenter" app (5.3.5 or earlier).

We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide a new, error-free version of the app as quickly as possible. Until then, Deutsche Telekom asks its customers to use the customer center on its website, at www.telekom.de/kundencenter .