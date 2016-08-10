Deutsche Telekom’s pan-European network takes shape

Two more production sites are to come during 2017 in Poland and Greece and will – together with the one in Hungary –form the backend of Deutsche Telekom’s future infrastructure in Europe. The production site in Hungary will be fully operational and ready to run the first services for all European subsidiaries by the end of 2016.

New way of Telco production across the European footprint

Within the pan-European network, individual services like SMS, voicemail or E-Mail will be provided for all countries in the form of product building-block modules. Each country can put these building blocks together in ways that result in offerings which address the demands of the local markets. Furthermore, this new structure will enable Deutsche Telekom to offer newly developed services throughout Europe within just a few days. In short, each country can take a "pick and choose" approach when putting its portfolio together. By setting up a pan-European network, Deutsche Telekom will, besides keeping competitive in local markets, be able to leverage synergies throughout Europe on group-level. Deutsche Telekom’s new production model is further illustrated here.

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Management structure in place

In order to manage the new infrastructure, “Deutsche Telekom Pan-Net” was founded in May 2015. Based in Bratislava (Slovakia) it will be the first point of contact regarding all overarching matters of Deutsche Telekom’s European subsidiaries with respect to the pan-European network. The managing directors of the newly formed company are Kerstin Günther, former SVP Technology Europe, and Sven Hischke, who is at the same time leading the PanIP transformation program at Deutsche Telekom.