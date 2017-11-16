Dassault Systèmes enters partnership with Deutsche Telekom for cloud use

With this partnership, Dassault Systèmes will be able to offer its German customers the Open Telekom Cloud as an infrastructure to use the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Today, 56 percent of 100 industrial companies in Germany employ PLM services as cloud services, according to a study by International Data Corporation (IDC) published at the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum in Leipzig. The survey also found that 83 percent of respondents considered data storage located in Germany as important. This underscores the importance of the partnership between Dassault Systèmes and Deutsche Telekom, the leading German cloud provider.

Andreas Barth, Managing Director EuroCentral, Dassault Systèmes: “We see that our customers' interest in using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform in the cloud is more and more growing, especially among medium-sized companies. Above all, the direct involvement of suppliers is quickly possible with a cloud solution. Therefore, we are very pleased to be able to offer our customers a German hosting partner to handle sensitive development and production data.”

Luz G. Mauch, Senior Vice President Automotive & Manufacturing Industries, T-Systems: “We are very pleased that we can win Dassault Systèmes over as a Solution Partner for our cloud offering. With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform in the cloud, medium-sized companies as well as corporations from the automotive and manufacturing industries can map critical business processes quickly and without large up-front investments and thus enables them to advance the digital transformation within their own company.”

Frank Strecker, Senior Vice President Cloud Partner Products & Ecosystems, Deutsche Telekom: “With Dassault Systèmes, we are expanding our broad cloud ecosystem to include a central partner with the highest level of competence in Product Lifecycle Management. With our proven, highly secure cloud infrastructure, we can make a significant contribution to the data security and reliability of this solution and have many ideas on how we can jointly present innovative concepts in the market based on infrastructure collaboration.”

The benefits of cloud solutions for users include rapid access to new features, a lean corporate IT structure, and flexible accounting models. IDC expects cloud to become the de facto IT architecture model of digital transformation in the medium term. Also for companies that will combine a hybrid approach of cloud and on-premise services, the partnership between Dassault Systèmes and Deutsche Telekom opens a safe path to the future.