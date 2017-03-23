Magenta drone detection

At CeBIT 2017 Dirk Backofen, Head of Telekom Security, and Ingo Seebach, managing Director and one of the founders of Dedrone, talked about the new threats and presented the new drone defense shield, Deutsche Telekom offers its customers together with Dedrone as a leadpartner.

DroneTracker, developed by Dedrone in Kassel, Germany, in a special version for Deutsche Telekom, detects drones using a range of sensors including video cameras, frequency scanners, and microphones. It is based on intelligent software that can reliably distinguish drones from birds, helicopters, and other flying objects. The modular system can be integrated into customers' existing security concepts and can utilize any number of sensors from different manufacturers.

In addition to the Dedrone technology, the Telekom solution portfolio also includes a frequency scanner from Rhode & Schwarz, microphone arrays from Squarehead, radar equipment from Robin Radar Systems, and jammer technology from HP Wüst.

Customers can collect evidence, use organizational measures to protect against dangers, and defend themselves against drones using electronic countermeasures (jamming). The use of jamming must be approved by the necessary authorities.

This new drone detection and defense product from Deutsche Telekom provides protection for virtually all usage scenarios. Deutsche Telekom can take care of the project planning and design, installation and commissioning, as well as additional services including operation and maintenance in the form of managed services. A mobile add-on solution is also available to lease if required.