Security sector summit

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Security is an issue with huge social relevance. In recognition of the importance of this subject area, Deutsche Telekom will bring together high-caliber experts from the security sector and national and international customers and partners at Munich's International Congress Center on June 20-21, 2017, to explore and discuss the latest security trends and solutions.

In addition to keynote speeches from Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, and Dr. Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, the agenda also features presentations by internationally recognized IT experts and inspirations from high-caliber partner companies and Deutsche Telekom's own IT experts.

Interested? More information is available here: Magenta Security Congress

A look back at the 2016 congress: Magenta Security Congress 2016



