The German cloud is growing: Expansion work on the cloud data center in Biere, Deutsche Telekom's largest and most state-of-the-art data center, is on schedule. The topping-out ceremony marks the halfway point of the construction work. Three further data center modules are being built on the campus to allow an additional 90 petabytes of data storage to be made available, more than doubling the site's cloud capacity. The new modules are scheduled to begin operation in summer 2018.

T-Systems is the business customer arm of Deutsche Telekom and produces IT services for corporate and SME customers from both Germany and abroad at the data center in Biere. The majority of T-Systems’ cloud products are available from the House of Clouds, the by-name for the company’s high-performance data center in Biere. It is the only data center in the world where nearly all major cloud providers can be found side by side. Customers benefit from being able to process and analyze data swiftly. The data center in Biere provides customers with a "high-density cloud" service. Biere is considered to be the Fort Knox among data centers and has developed into a European data hub.