Commitment to sustainable management meets with international acclaim

The company's high score, along with its resulting listing in the DJSI, are positive signals for sustainability-oriented investors. Significant numbers of other stakeholders are likely to take note as well; many stakeholders with a focus on responsible corporate management hold the RobecoSAM ratings in high esteem. In the CSA process, large corporations around the world are reviewed and assessed in accordance with economic, ecological and social criteria. The Total Sustainability Score a company receives is compiled as a weighted score covering these three pillars of sustainable management:

Economic/governance dimensions (75 points)

Ecological dimensions (90 points)

Social dimensions (88 points)

In spring 2018, numerous Group experts, representing various areas of the Group, participated in the process of completing the RobecoSAM questionnaire for the annual assessment. In addition, RobecoSAM analysts took account of publicly available information about the Group, such as its CR report, its annual report, its HR Factbook and the Group's corporate presence in the internet. The world's nine best companies in the telecommunication services industry group, as identified by the assessment, have been included for one year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).

Deutsche Telekom scored best in its group in the following categories: Materiality, Operational Eco-Efficiency, Labor Practice Indicators and Occupational Health and Safety. It also earned top scores in the categories Information Security & Cybersecurity, Privacy Protection, Human Rights, Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy, Stakeholder Engagement and Environmental & Social Reporting.

Top result also in the Good Company Ranking 2018

Deutsche Telekom also achieved the best result in the 2018 edition of the "Good Company Rankings," which was recently published by Kirchhoff Consult, a Hamburg-based agency for financial and corporate communication, and Mazars, an international provider of audit and tax consulting services. For the Good Company Ranking 2018, the sustainability performance of all DAX-30 corporations was assessed on the basis of certified publications covering the 2017 financial year. The assessments covered four categories: Responsible treatment of employees (Employees), responsible treatment of the environment and natural resources (Environment), assumption of social responsibility (Society) and responsible handling of provided capital (Financial Integrity). For the first time this year, the four categories were weighted the same – each contributed 25 percent to the overall rating. The positive aspects highlighted by the study included Deutsche Telekom's detailed strategic reporting; its HR Factbook, providing illuminating, relevant examples and information on the Group's external workforce; its environmentally oriented research and collaboration; and its development of sustainability-oriented projects.

Info Corporate Responsibility report 2017: Facts & figures